Deed restrictions and trolls under fire after judge rules little white cross must go

Deed restrictions and the trolls are under increasing fire as the result of a judge’s ruling that a couple’s little white cross must be removed.

Wayne and Bonnie Anderson of the Village of Tamarind Grove have been fighting for years to keep a little white cross on display at their home. However, a judge recently delivered a potentially fatal, final blow to their legal case.

“I’m amazed this fight is still going on. It’s not a 6-foot tall flamingo. Nor is it a garish Christmas tree decorated seasonally. Let Christians be Christians,” said Villager Shelley Brown.

Resident Sharron Navarro said in a troubled world, the cross can be a sign of hope.

“Central Florida has always been conservative with strong Christian leanings. The world is in the mess it is because the majority has not stood up to the whining of the minority of those whose beliefs are so far different from what the majority of our nation has accepted, practiced and enforced since its beginning. While I totally agree that there should be limits on decorations in people’s yards, I shouldn’t think a small cross or Star of David would be offensive,” she said.

Villager Nancy Moran pointed out that crosses are allowed for “seasonal displays,” so what’s wrong with having them out all year round?

“The display of little white crosses should be allowed. There is no difference in something being displayed 365 days a year and holiday decor displayed for several days or weeks. Will Villagers soon be prevented from exhibiting holiday decor?” she asked.

Villager Elaine Stipetich suggested that the trolls who file frivolous complaints with Community Standards are terrorizing neighborhoods in The Villages.

“The entire complaint system is absurd! If complying to these deed restrictions are that important to The Villages then they need to hire someone to check on people! Relying on some vindictive little old ladies with a clipboard, who do not even live in the area to report people, causes nothing but trouble!” she said.

Carol Pirone-Udell said that to be fair, everyone should comply with deed restrictions.

“I believe if there is an issue with the deed restrictions, it should be brought against everyone not in compliance and not just with complaints. I would be upset if I was told to remove something because they got a complaint and the house across the street had the same issue, but it’s OK unless someone complains. Really not fair. Community Watch rides around. They can see issues and report them,” she said.

Many residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown contend it is time to take a stand.

“We should not have to live in a void and neutered environment because a ‘few’ are offended. It’s time for the people who stand for righteousness, take a stand against tyranny,” said Villager Sandee Gill.

