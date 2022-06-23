Focus on the real eyesores rather than the little white crosses

To the Editor:

If little white crosses are lawn ornaments then go through all The Villages and remove all the statues.

In the Village of Silver Lake, there is a big horse on Ann Avenue and several other religious statues. How about concentrating on these yards that are eyesores to the whole town?When I first visited the villages 10 years ago all the yards were nicely groomed. Seems that has gone down the tube.

What about all the broken down cars and trailers that are in driveways? Seems to me that you can find much more important issues to spend money on than the little white cross. What a waste of money and time.

Mary Lou Morrissey