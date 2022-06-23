91.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 23, 2022
God bless you, Mr. and Mrs Anderson!

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The powers that be have succeeded in taking God out of everything! This does not come as a surprise. I feel sorry for them when they stand in front of God at the end of their life and have to come up with an answer as to why they denied his existence.
If you think Florida is hot in summer you have no idea what is waiting for you. A small white cross displayed in honor of our Father should be our right. Oops,I forgot, our rights are slowly being taken away. Glory to our Lord and Savior. God bless you Mr. and Mrs Anderson!

Susan Gann

 

