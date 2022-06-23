Man convicted of felonies in Illinois apprehended with gun and drugs at Wildwood Crossings

A man convicted of felonies in Illinois was apprehended with a gun and drugs at Wildwood Crossings.

Henry Wofford Lennon, 49, of Wildwood, drove a silver Buick shortly before midnight Wednesday from the Circle K at U.S. 301 and State Road 44 to the Sunoco at the same intersection where he and his fiance traded places and she moved into the driver’s seat, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Wildwood Crossings at 850 S. Main St.

Officers found that Lennon has been convicted of felonies in Illinois. A gun was found in the vehicle along with fentanyl, marijuana and drug equipment.

He was arrested drug charges as well as a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $8,000 bond.