Pair with drugs arrested after running red light at busy intersection

A pair with drugs was arrested after running a red light at a busy intersection.

Curtis Casey Ingram, 34, of Dade City, was at the wheel of a blue Kia Forte at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday when he was pulled over at the intersection of U.S. 301 and County Road 472 after disobeying the red light, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. During the traffic stop, the deputy found that Ingram’s license has been suspended and he has six previous convictions for driving while license suspended. A container of marijuana was found near the vehicle’s gear shifter. Also found in the vehicle was a vape pen and THC oil.

He was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

A passenger, 44-year-old Yamilka Archilla-Colon of Ocala, was found to have a pipe in her purse. The pipe had a marijuana residue. She was arrested on a charge of possession of drug equipment and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.