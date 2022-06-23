80.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Pennsylvania man killed in multi-vehicle crash in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A 72-year-old Pennsylvania man has died as the result of a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in The Villages.

The Edensburg, Pa. man was driving a sport utility vehicle at 5:35 p.m. westbound in the outside lane of State Road 44 at Morse Boulevard where several other vehicles were stopped for traffic at a red light, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. A pickup truck driven by a 49-year-old Williston man failed to slow for traffic and crashed into the rear of the Pennsylvania man’s SUV. The SUV was pushed into six other vehicles, causing a chain-reaction crash.

The Pennsylvania man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. A 71-year-old Edensburg, Pa. woman riding as a passenger in the SUV was seriously injured.

The Williston man suffered minor injuries.

The other drivers in the other vehicles also suffered minor injuries.

