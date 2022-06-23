Village of Collier man gets sixth hole-in-one

A Village of Collier man recently got his sixth hole-in-one.
Fred Conger scored the lucky ace at Hole #5 at the Sarasota Executive Golf Course at 108 yards using a sand wedge.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]
