Thursday, June 23, 2022
Village of Collier man gets sixth hole-in-one

By Staff Report

A Village of Collier man recently got his sixth hole-in-one.

Fred Conger recently got a hole-in-one.

Fred Conger scored the lucky ace at Hole #5 at the Sarasota Executive Golf Course at 108 yards using a sand wedge. 

