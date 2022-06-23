91.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 23, 2022
What about other religious symbols?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The Andersons are obviously persistent if not very smart. What about religions that do not see the religious significance of crosses such as Jews, Buddhist, Islam and many others? They will wish to place religious symbols in front yards representing their religious beliefs.  Then the atheists will wish equal rights to adorn their front yards with something non religious. We have a little white cross placed where it is unseen and conforming to the deed restrictions we were informed about at and prior to closing. I sincerely hope the Andersons spent a lot of money for attorney fees in a losing battle.

Thomas Borck
Village of Tall Trees

 

