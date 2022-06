A woman was injured Thursday morning in a crash at the roundabout at Morse Boulevard and Lake Sumter Landing.

The woman had been southbound on Morse Boulevard at 10:30 a.m. when she entered the roundabout and her tire struck a curb, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Her vehicle hit a tree and would up facing northbound on Morse Boulevard.

She was transported by ambulance to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital.