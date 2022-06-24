Alligator Laying Eggs In The Villages

This alligator just finished up a mud bath off of Meggison Road here in The Villages. It’s supposed to do wonders for the skin! Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
