Crist calls for impeachment of Supreme Court justices in overturning of Roe v. Wade

Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist is calling for the impeachment of Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Brett Kavanaugh for their decision to join the Supreme Court’s majority opinion in overturning Roe v. Wade.

“Today’s ruling makes clear that Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh lied to Congress when they testified, under oath, that in their view Roe v. Wade was settled precedent. Perjury is a crime. If perjury is found to have occurred, the correct remedy is impeachment,” Crist said in a statement issued in the wake of Friday’s bombshell announcement of the decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Meanwhile, Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz took aim at some prominent Florida Republicans.

“Marco Rubio and Ron DeSantis are focused on banning abortion and basic freedoms when they should be trying to improve our economy, ensure that every American can find a good paying job, and make health care more affordable. They support draconian bans on reproductive health care without exceptions when a woman’s life is in danger or for victims of rape and incest. Today’s decision gives them the power to compel their dangerous political agenda at every level, including a possible ban on the use of contraceptives,” Diaz said.

And the most-watched Republican in the nation, former President Donald Trump, hailed the historic decision.

“Today’s decision, which is the biggest WIN for LIFE in a generation, along with other decisions that have been announced recently, were only made possible because I delivered everything as promised, including nominating and getting three highly respected and strong Constitutionalists confirmed to the United States Supreme Court. It was my great honor to do so! I did not cave to the Radical Left Democrats, their partners in the Fake News Media, or the RINOs who are likewise the true, but silent, enemy of the people,” Trump said