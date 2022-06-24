94.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 24, 2022
type here...

Crist calls for impeachment of Supreme Court justices in overturning of Roe v. Wade

By Staff Report

Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist is calling for the impeachment of Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Brett Kavanaugh for their decision to join the Supreme Court’s majority opinion in overturning Roe v. Wade.

“Today’s ruling makes clear that Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh lied to Congress when they testified, under oath, that in their view Roe v. Wade was settled precedent. Perjury is a crime. If perjury is found to have occurred, the correct remedy is impeachment,” Crist said in a statement issued in the wake of Friday’s bombshell announcement of the decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Meanwhile, Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz took aim at some prominent Florida Republicans.

“Marco Rubio and Ron DeSantis are focused on banning abortion and basic freedoms when they should be trying to improve our economy, ensure that every American can find a good paying job, and make health care more affordable. They support draconian bans on reproductive health care without exceptions when a woman’s life is in danger or for victims of rape and incest. Today’s decision gives them the power to compel their dangerous political agenda at every level, including a possible ban on the use of contraceptives,” Diaz said.

And the most-watched Republican in the nation, former President Donald Trump, hailed the historic decision.

“Today’s decision, which is the biggest WIN for LIFE in a generation, along with other decisions that have been announced recently, were only made possible because I delivered everything as promised, including nominating and getting three highly respected and strong Constitutionalists confirmed to the United States Supreme Court. It was my great honor to do so! I did not cave to the Radical Left Democrats, their partners in the Fake News Media, or the RINOs who are likewise the true, but silent, enemy of the people,” Trump said 

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Singling out one particular item is just dumb

A Village of Piedmont resident offers her opinion with regard to deed compliance in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Focus on the real eyesores rather than the little white crosses

A reader writes in a Letter to the Editor, that the powers-that-be should focus on the real eyesores in The Villages rather than the little white crosses.

What about other religious symbols?

A Village of Tall Trees resident points out that if little white crosses can flout the deed restrictions, won’t the open the door to other religious symbols? Read his Letter to the Editor

God bless you, Mr. and Mrs. Anderson!

A reader fears that government is trying to take God out of everything. She writes that she hopes God will bless Mr. and Mrs. Anderson who have been fighting to keep their little white cross.

#45 lost fair and square

A Villager responds to a previous letter writer’s claim and still contends the President Trump lost the 2020 election “fair and square.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos