District Office issues warning about phony email sent to residents of The Villages

The Villages District Office is aware of emails being sent out, inclusive of official District logos or posing as staff members, requesting financial contributions or attempting to sell information.

”As a government entity, there is a significant amount of information that is available to the public and it is unfortunate that individuals leverage that and in an effort to gain access to personal information,” the District Office said in a statement.

As a reminder, the District will never prompt you to provide banking information, change a password or contribute funds to a charity or organization via email. If you do receive an unexpected email requesting that you download information, provide personal information or offering personal information about the District for you to purchase, it is very likely a phishing attempt. Do not click on any links or documents within the email, forward the email to anyone, or reply to it. If an email looks suspicious, it’s best to delete it or mark it as spam. For more information, visit Email Safety