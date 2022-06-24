95.4 F
The Villages
Friday, June 24, 2022
Member of 2015 Broncos Super Bowl team wins release from Lake County Jail

By Staff Report
Lerentee McCray

A member of the 2015 Denver Broncos Super Bowl has won release from the Lake County Jail.

Lerentee Zavonne McCray, 31, was released this week from the jail after a judge agreed to set his bond at $10,000. He had been held at the jail since June 10 when his bond was revoked

In a motion seeking McCray’s release, his lawyer claimed the former University of Florida football player “was suffering from a significant mental health crisis” on the day of his arrest.

McCray, who played on the Super Bowl-winning Broncos team quarterbacked by Peyton Manning, was at the wheel of a white Dodge Ram pickup Jan. 16 when a chase began due to an apparent speeding violation, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The pursuit reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour and ended in Tavares.

McCray was alone in the pickup, and displayed “an expletive hand gesture using the middle finger” toward the officer who initiated the traffic stop. McCray appeared to be in an “altered mental status” and was transported by Lake EMS to AdventHealth Waterman in Tavares for a medical evaluation. During an interview at the emergency room, McCray asked the officer who had chased him, “Oh, that was you? My bad.”

He was arrested on a charge of fleeing/attempting to elude law enforcement. He was also cited for speeding.

The Dunnellon High School graduate played for the University of Florida from 2008 to 2012. In 2013, he signed as an undrafted rookie with Denver. He later played for the Green Bay Packers and was traded to the Buffalo Bills. He was signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2017 by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He no longer appears to be on their roster.

