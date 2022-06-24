The Andersons should not have to remove little white cross

To the Editor:

No, I do NOT think the Andersons or anyone else for that matter, should have to remove the white crosses from their yards. There are so many different “lawn ornaments “ displayed throughout The Villages. If it makes the family happy and it looks nice, why not. Are not the white crosses honoring our FATHER who gave each of us life. Can you not find something “important” to complain about? How about us killing each other and child, spouse and elder abuse?

Brenda White

Village of Summerhill