Saturday, June 25, 2022
$127,000+ contributed to John Temple campaign

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The Village-News.com article State Rep. Brett Hage looms large at event with candidates vying to replace him contained the following quote:

“I am totally independent,” candidate Andrew Curtis said. “My opponent John Temple has raised an astounding sum of $100,000 from people who do business with the developer – the landscaping company and the cement company. Now, he’s going to say he’s not going to do any favors for them. I ask you, who is he more likely to represent – you or the Developer’s political machine?”

The $100,000 amount is out-of-date.  As of June 24th, John Temple has amassed $127,000+ in campaign contributions per the public records of the state of Florida. Each of the three incumbents in the 2020 election of the Sumter County Commission spent slightly less than $80,000 each on their election campaigns. If you follow the money, does the trail lead to the Developer’s Political Machine?

See more about local campaign contributions.

John Kastura
Fair Government for Sumter

