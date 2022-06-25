$127,000+ contributed to John Temple campaign

To the Editor:

The Village-News.com article State Rep. Brett Hage looms large at event with candidates vying to replace him contained the following quote:

“I am totally independent,” candidate Andrew Curtis said. “My opponent John Temple has raised an astounding sum of $100,000 from people who do business with the developer – the landscaping company and the cement company. Now, he’s going to say he’s not going to do any favors for them. I ask you, who is he more likely to represent – you or the Developer’s political machine?”

The $100,000 amount is out-of-date. As of June 24th, John Temple has amassed $127,000+ in campaign contributions per the public records of the state of Florida. Each of the three incumbents in the 2020 election of the Sumter County Commission spent slightly less than $80,000 each on their election campaigns. If you follow the money, does the trail lead to the Developer’s Political Machine?

John Kastura

Fair Government for Sumter