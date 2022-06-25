Elizabeth O’Sullivan, 78, died on June 19, 2022 peacefully in Leesburg, Florida surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Chicago, IL on September 28, 1943 to Irish immigrant parents John and Mary Howlett. Jeanne was a proud graduate of Notre Dame High School in Chicago. Also known as “Betty” to her childhood friends, she was an accomplished Irish step dancer and named Irish Queen of Chicago by the United Irish Societies at age 17. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from St. Joseph Nursing School and went on to practice nursing for over 45 years at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL; Rush University Medical Center in Chicago and Midwest Heart. While working full-time and raising six children, Jeanne went back to school and earned her Bachelor of Science, Nursing (BSN) with Magna Cum Laude honors from Loyola University of Chicago in 1998. Upon her retirement, Jeanne and her husband (Tom) relocated to The Villages, FL in 2012 and were active in volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, hitting a round on the golf course and playing a mean game of Texas Hold’em poker.

Jeanne was married to the love of her life (Tom) for 55 years. One of her greatest loves and proudest accomplishments was having and raising five boys (Dan, Mike, Ryan, Sean and T.J.) and one girl (Kelly). Jeanne loved and adored her five daughters-in-law (Martha, Kathy, Jodi, Courtney and Su) and one son-in-law (Kevin) as her own. Her 15 grandchildren (Megan, Erin, Brendan, Aidan, Miranda, Brady, Nicole, Alec, Mara, Rory, Riley, Hayden, Sarsha, Colman and Cassidy) brought her great joy and happiness. She even proudly took on the title as “Crazy Grandma”. Jeanne loved spending time with friends playing golf, Texas Hold’em Poker, Canasta along with solving the daily Sudoku puzzle.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband Tom, her parents John and Mary Howlett, sister Peggy Dziedzic. Jeanne is survived by her son Dan (Martha) of Lithia, FL; son Mike (Kathy) of Cumming, GA; daughter Kelly (Kevin DeLongchamp) of Algonquin, IL; son Ryan (Jodi) of Dublin, OH; son Sean (Courtney) of Glenview, IL and son T.J. (Su) of LaGrange Park, IL; and sisters Eileen Graziano and Maureen Barry (Gene); and brother Jack Howlett (Pat).

Memorial services will be announced shortly and will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Church in Naperville, IL followed by Internment at Saint’s Peter and Paul Cemetery and a Celebration of Jeanne’s life.

For any memorial contributions, Jeanne’s preferred charities are Autism Speaks (www.autismspeaks.org) and the St. Vincent de Paul Society (www.ssvpusa.org).