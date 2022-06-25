88.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 25, 2022
type here...

Former flooring installer sentenced for using Villager’s golf cart in car burglaries

By Meta Minton
Nevada Migan
Nevada Migan

A flooring installer suspected of stealing a Villager’s golf cart has been sentenced for driving that golf cart while committing vehicle burglaries.

Nevada Allen Migan, 31, was sentenced earlier this month in Sumter County Court to 11 months and 29 days in jail. He was given credit for 90 days already served and will be on probation for a year upon his release.

Migan was suspected in the theft of a black Club Car golf cart stolen in November from a home on Kensington Place in the Village of St. Charles. The golf cart’s owner said Migan had been in his home installing a laminate floor. Migan was also charged with stealing tools from his previous employer, Wildwood Flooring. The tools, valued at $3,362, were later pawned at Value Pawn in Leesburg.

Leesburg police arrested Migan after investigating vehicle burglaries which occurred in November on Aitken Loop at The Overlook development. Migan was arrested after a homeowner’s video surveillance showed him using the Villager’s golf cart when he stole tools valued at more than $400 from one vehicle and a professional pressure washer valued at $1,100 from the trailer of another vehicle, according to the arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. At the time, Migan was living at the Oakwood Motel in Leesburg, which is a short drive from The Overlook.

While the stolen golf cart was impounded at Kling Towing in Fruitland Park, an investigator found that stolen works boots, tools and other items apparently stolen from one of the vehicles were in the golf cart. The report noted the golf cart is “very distinctive” which made it easy to identify in the video surveillance captured in the Leesburg neighborhood.

In 2020, Migan had been arrested after biting his girlfriend’s nose.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

There was no voter fraud

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident maintains there was no voter fraud in the 2020 election. In a Letter to the Editor, he suggests Trumpers should get over it.

‘2,000 Mules’ movie provides proof that 2020 election was stolen

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident contends the “2,000 Mules” movie provides proof that 2020 election was stolen.

$127,000+ contributed to John Temple campaign

A Villager who is part of Fair Government for Sumter points out that the House candidate John Temple, who hopes to succeed Brett Hage in Tallahassee, has collected $127,000 in campaign donations. Could the money trail lead to the Developer's Political Machine?

We should allow personal ornaments in good taste

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that Villagers should be allowed to display “personal ornaments in good taste.”

The Andersons should not have to remove little white cross

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends the Andersons should not be forced to remove the little white cross from their home in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos