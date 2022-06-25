Former flooring installer sentenced for using Villager’s golf cart in car burglaries

A flooring installer suspected of stealing a Villager’s golf cart has been sentenced for driving that golf cart while committing vehicle burglaries.

Nevada Allen Migan, 31, was sentenced earlier this month in Sumter County Court to 11 months and 29 days in jail. He was given credit for 90 days already served and will be on probation for a year upon his release.

Migan was suspected in the theft of a black Club Car golf cart stolen in November from a home on Kensington Place in the Village of St. Charles. The golf cart’s owner said Migan had been in his home installing a laminate floor. Migan was also charged with stealing tools from his previous employer, Wildwood Flooring. The tools, valued at $3,362, were later pawned at Value Pawn in Leesburg.

Leesburg police arrested Migan after investigating vehicle burglaries which occurred in November on Aitken Loop at The Overlook development. Migan was arrested after a homeowner’s video surveillance showed him using the Villager’s golf cart when he stole tools valued at more than $400 from one vehicle and a professional pressure washer valued at $1,100 from the trailer of another vehicle, according to the arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. At the time, Migan was living at the Oakwood Motel in Leesburg, which is a short drive from The Overlook.

While the stolen golf cart was impounded at Kling Towing in Fruitland Park, an investigator found that stolen works boots, tools and other items apparently stolen from one of the vehicles were in the golf cart. The report noted the golf cart is “very distinctive” which made it easy to identify in the video surveillance captured in the Leesburg neighborhood.

In 2020, Migan had been arrested after biting his girlfriend’s nose.