Saturday, June 25, 2022
Guest IDs will be available on Fourth of July in The Villages

By Staff Report

All recreation centers, outdoor facilities and swimming pools in The Villages will remain open for residents’ enjoyment on Independence Day, Monday, July 4.

Guest ID Card Services, Trail Pass applications and activity registration will be available Monday, July 4 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades Recreation Centers.

All Recreation Offices will be closed Monday, July 4. Recreation activities will end at 6 p.m. and recreation centers will close at 9 p.m. Monday, July 4.

Fit Clubs will be closed on Monday, July 4. Outdoor facilities and swimming pools will close at dusk.

If you have any questions or need further information, please contact your nearest recreation center or call Recreation Administration at (352) 674-1800.

