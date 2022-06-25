83.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Independence Day holiday will impact trash collection in The Villages

By Staff Report

The District Office has released the following information about trash pickup in The Villages over the Independence Day holiday:

Community Development Districts 1 – 11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Monday, July 4.

Community Development Districts 12 and 13

If you live in Village Community Development District 12 or 13, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, July 4. The next collection date will be on Thursday, July 7

Lady Lake/Lake County portion of The Villages

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, July 4. The next collection date will be on Thursday, July 7. If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11), there will be no sanitation collection on Monday, July 4. Monday collection will be on Tuesday, July 5. All collection days for the week will be moved to the next day.

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

