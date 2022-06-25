83.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 25, 2022
By Staff Report
Kenneth Herro, age 82, of The Villages, FL (formerly of Milwaukee, WI), passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, in The Villages, FL. He is in the arms of his loving Savior Jesus Christ, with no more sorrow, no more pain.

Kenny spent his first 76 years of life living in Milwaukee, WI. He had fond memories of his childhood friends he met at St. Ann’s Catholic Church. He graduated from Washington High School and attended Whitewater Teacher’s College. He loved sports, played football, basketball, softball, track, bowling and called himself a “hacker” at golf. At the age of 24, he enlisted in the Army National Guard of Wisconsin and served for six years. He then held several different jobs, his favorites were building highline towers for an electric power company contractor and working as a city pickup and delivery driver for Yellow Freight System. Kenny worked for Yellow for 28 years before he retired. Kenny was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, a member of The American Legion- Post 347, and a member who loved working for Operation Shoebox in The Villages FL, where he helped assemble gift packages to be sent to active overseas military personnel.

Kenny was preceded in death by his father Kasine Herro, mother Vivian Herro, and many other loved family and friends.

He was the beloved husband of Joann Herro, loving father of Dean (Tammy) Herro, Gina Herro and step children Bethany (Mike) Vasilie and Ian (Aisha) Werner. He was a loving grandfather to Justin and Joshua Manske, Allyson Herro, Daniel (Lauren) Herro, Hannah, Jonathan and Noah Vasilie, and Isla Werner. He has two beautiful great-grandchildren, Kinsley and Kellen. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him great joy. He is also survived by his sister Linda Herro and sister-in-law Ruth Moroz as well as many other family and friends.

He will be missed by all who knew him.

Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held on July 11, 2022, 1:30 pm at:

Trinity Lutheran Church

17330 S US Hwy 441

Summerfield, FL 34491

352-307-4500

A visitation will follow the Memorial Service in the church narthex.

Committal of ashes will follow at the Memorial Garden at Trinity Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Trinity Lutheran Church, Operation Shoebox-The Villages, or the American Kidney Fund. Arrangements entrusted with BALDWIN BROTHERS Funeral & Cremation Society-Spanish Springs, 352-480-5959

