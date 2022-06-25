88.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Villager charged with stealing girlfriend’s jewelry lands back behind bars

By Meta Minton
John Cooney
John Cooney

A Villager charged with stealing his girlfriend’s jewelry and medication landed back behind bars after apparently leaving the scene of an accident.

John R. Cooney, 73, of the Village of Lake Deaton, was booked Wednesday at the Sumter County Detention Center. The arrest follows an incident earlier in the week in which he was ticketed on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident. Details of that incident were not available.

Cooney had been free on bond in connection with a 2021 incident in which he allegedly stole jewelry and medication from the home of his estranged girlfriend. She had arrived home from a dog park to find him in her house without permission, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. After he was removed from her Village of Osceola Hills home by law enforcement, she discovered that jewelry and medication were missing.

The California native is facing charges of theft and burglary in that incident.

As a result of this most-recent arrest, Cooney has been freed on $30,000 bond. He had previously been free on $17,000 bond.

