Villager sentenced in incident involving juvenile girl at Lake Sumter Landing park

A Villager has been sentenced in connection with an incident involving a juvenile girl in a golf cart near a children’s park at Lake Sumter Landing.

Joseph Sal Perrette, 62, of Village of Osceola Hills, was placed on probation for one year after pleading no contest to a charge of battery last week in Sumter County Court.

He was arrested April 23 by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies after the incident which occurred in the area of Canal Street at Stillwater Trail near Wilkerson Park.

The girl had been driving the golf cart when the Manhattan native began to tailgate she and her juvenile female companion, according to the arrest report. He pulled in front of them and blocked them in. He reached into the golf cart in an attempt to seize the key from the ignition. He grabbed the driver’s arm, removed the golf cart key and threw it onto the grass. The second girl used her cell phone to record the altercation.

Perrette got into his silver Kia and went home. He was picked up there by deputies because the girls got his license plate number. Perrette was taken back to Lake Sumter Landing for a “show up,” where he was positively identified by the girls.