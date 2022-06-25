81.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 25, 2022
type here...

Villager sentenced in incident involving juvenile girl at Lake Sumter Landing park

By Meta Minton
Joseph Sal Perrette
Joseph Sal Perrette

A Villager has been sentenced in connection with an incident involving a juvenile girl in a golf cart near a children’s park at Lake Sumter Landing.

Joseph Sal Perrette, 62, of Village of Osceola Hills, was placed on probation for one year after pleading no contest to a charge of battery last week in Sumter County Court.

He was arrested April 23 by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies after the incident which occurred in the area of Canal Street at Stillwater Trail near Wilkerson Park.

The girl had been driving the golf cart when the Manhattan native began to tailgate she and her juvenile female companion, according to the arrest report. He pulled in front of them and blocked them in. He reached into the golf cart in an attempt to seize the key from the ignition. He grabbed the driver’s arm, removed the golf cart key and threw it onto the grass. The second girl used her cell phone to record the altercation.

Perrette got into his silver Kia and went home. He was picked up there by deputies because the girls got his license plate number. Perrette was taken back to Lake Sumter Landing for a “show up,” where he was positively identified by the girls.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

There was no voter fraud

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident maintains there was no voter fraud in the 2020 election. In a Letter to the Editor, he suggests Trumpers should get over it.

‘2,000 Mules’ movie provides proof that 2020 election was stolen

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident contends the “2,000 Mules” movie provides proof that 2020 election was stolen.

$127,000+ contributed to John Temple campaign

A Villager who is part of Fair Government for Sumter points out that the House candidate John Temple, who hopes to succeed Brett Hage in Tallahassee, has collected $127,000 in campaign donations. Could the money trail lead to the Developer's Political Machine?

We should allow personal ornaments in good taste

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that Villagers should be allowed to display “personal ornaments in good taste.”

The Andersons should not have to remove little white cross

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends the Andersons should not be forced to remove the little white cross from their home in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos