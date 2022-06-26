89.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, June 26, 2022
type here...

82-year-old Villager to lose driver’s license in DUI arrest after leaving Tierra Del Sol

By Meta Minton
Larry Van Parsons
Larry Van Parsons

An 82-year-old Villager will lose his driver’s license as the result of an arrest on a drunk driving charge last year after leaving Tierra Del Sol Bar & Grill.

Larry Van Parsons of the Village of Caroline was apparently heading home shortly before 11 p.m. Nov. 20 when he had trouble with the entrance gate at Canal Street and Stillwater Trail, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy arrived, Parsons’ blue Toyota was parked at the gate with its hazard lights flashing. The deputy tried to speak with Parsons, who had trouble with his windows. He ultimately rolled down the vehicle’s rear passenger window to speak to the deputy. Parsons said he was “on his way home from Tierra Del Sol where he had a few drinks before heading home,” the report said. He said he’d consumed two “Ultra lite beers.” He told the deputy he suffers from heart issues and high blood pressure. Parsons struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .139 and .142 blood alcohol content.

Last month in Sumter County Court, Parsons pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Welcome to Sharia Law in the United States

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident reacts to the U.S. Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade.

Leave the little white crosses alone!

A Bailey Ridge Villas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says we need to leave the little white crosses alone.

Wait until it happens in your family

A Village of Hacienda South resident, reacting to the recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, offers her thoughts. Read her Letter to the Editor.

There was no voter fraud

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident maintains there was no voter fraud in the 2020 election. In a Letter to the Editor, he suggests Trumpers should get over it.

‘2,000 Mules’ movie provides proof that 2020 election was stolen

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident contends the “2,000 Mules” movie provides proof that 2020 election was stolen.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos