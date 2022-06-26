Elizabeth “Beth” Rank Beauchamp

Born March 31, 1950 in Minneapolis, MN to Mary Hayes Rank and Chester S. Rank. Passed to the nearer presence of our Lord unexpectedly on Monday June 6, 2022 at home with her husband by her side. Survived by her cherished husband Gerald “Gerry” Beauchamp. Their wedding Day January 17, 1998 was her happiest day.

Beth is a 1968 graduate of Derham Hall High School, St. Paul, MN; and a 1969 graduate of Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School, Boston, MA. She worked at MIT until enrolling at the College of St. Catherine , St. Paul, MN where she graduated in 1976 with a degree in Business Communications. in 1982 she completed her MBA from Rivier College, Nashua, NH.

Living in New Hampshire, Beth put her heart and soul into her career as VP at NH Banking Association, VP of Marketing for Peterborough Savings Bank, and as President of the Sharon Arts Center. After moving with Gerry to Lady Lake, FL, she was Administrator of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Belleview, FL.

Survived by husband Gerry; step-children Sherry Beauchamp Gauthier, Beau (Leslie) Beauchamp, and Mickey Beauchamp; the adored grandchildren Anthony, Sawyer, Duncan, Gerald, and Lorelei; and siblings Teresa Rank, Thomas (Sandra) Rank, and Julie Rank. Preceded in death by her parents Chet and Mary Rank; brother Jim Rank; and son-in-law Ross Gauthier.

Memorial Mass will be Friday, July 1, 2022 8:30 AM at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL 32159. The Family recommends memorial contributions be given to St. Theresa Food Pantry, Belleview, FL (https://mystcc.org/food-pantry-3/). Arrangements entrusted with BALDWIN BROTHERS Funeral & Cremation Society-Spanish Springs