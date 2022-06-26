89.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, June 26, 2022
type here...

Fourth of July holiday will impact trash pickup in some areas of The Villages

By Staff Report

The District Office has released the following information about trash pickup in The Villages over the Independence Day holiday:

Community Development Districts 1 – 11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Monday, July 4.

Community Development Districts 12 and 13

If you live in Village Community Development District 12 or 13, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, July 4. The next collection date will be on Thursday, July 7

Lady Lake/Lake County portion of The Villages

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, July 4. The next collection date will be on Thursday, July 7. If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11), there will be no sanitation collection on Monday, July 4. Monday collection will be on Tuesday, July 5. All collection days for the week will be moved to the next day.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Welcome to Sharia Law in the United States

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident reacts to the U.S. Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade.

Leave the little white crosses alone!

A Bailey Ridge Villas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says we need to leave the little white crosses alone.

Wait until it happens in your family

A Village of Hacienda South resident, reacting to the recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, offers her thoughts. Read her Letter to the Editor.

There was no voter fraud

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident maintains there was no voter fraud in the 2020 election. In a Letter to the Editor, he suggests Trumpers should get over it.

‘2,000 Mules’ movie provides proof that 2020 election was stolen

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident contends the “2,000 Mules” movie provides proof that 2020 election was stolen.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos