To the Editor:

The trolls find the time to complain about what is on someone else’s yard should find a new hobby. Maybe they could find a charity and volunteer their time to accomplish something good. These are mean spirited people who can’t find happiness in thier own lives and want to make it miserable for others. I would like to see their names posted on the complaints. I have seen yards that are a lot worse than those with the crosses. Some look like jungles but none of my business if they are happy. Stop taking their complaints and send Villages Watch out to look for any infractions. What are we paying them for?

Leave the little white crosses alone!

Daphne Gunther

Bailey Ridge Villas