Lofts at Brownwood renter wins reduction of charge in golf cart DUI case

A Lofts at Brownwood renter beat a golf cart drunk driving arrest and pleaded no contest to a lesser charge last week in Sumter County Court.

Tina Renee Frost, 60, crashed her green Yamaha golf cart at about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 7 in the 1600 block of Shell Point Avenue in the Village of Mallory Square, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The crash broke a gas line at a home. A witness told deputies that Frost had nearly collided with another vehicle at Stillwater Trail and Odell Circle prior to the crash at the residence. Frost told deputies she was traveling to Brownwood from Lake Sumter Landing when she got lost. Frost repeatedly lost her balance during field sobriety exercises. She provided two breath samples that both registered .115 blood alcohol content. She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

However, an attorney representing Frost later filed a motion asking a judge to throw out the breath test in Frost’s case. The attorney argued that the Intoxilyzer device used to measure Frost’s breath sample had not been properly calibrated. The motion alleged that the device was “not producing accurate and reliable test results.” The attorney reviewed electronic data available through the Florida Department of Law Enforcement which reportedly showed the device was “in need of service and/or repair.”

This past Tuesday, Frost pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of reckless driving. She has been placed on probation for one year and was ordered to perform 20 hours of community service.