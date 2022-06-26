Massachusetts couple’s teen son fined in fracas at Lake Sumter Landing

A Massachusetts couple’s teen son has been fined after a fracas earlier this year at Lake Sumter Landing.

Max Michael Petitpas, 19, pleaded no contest in absentia last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of disorderly conduct. He was fined $100.

The Melrose, Mass. native had been arrested in the wee hours Feb. 18 after he began arguing with customers in the bar area of City Fire. He was “belligerent” and got angry with a female. He took a swing at her and missed, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Petitpas initially left the bar, but returned a short time later and started cursing at customers. They told him to go home because he was “drunk.” He attempted to take a swing at another customer and was restrained until deputies arrived on the scene.

Petitpas’ parents own a home at 1269 Stetson St. in the Village of Hawkins. They receive the property tax bill at their home in Somerville, Mass.