Opera Club and Villagers for Veterans to join forces in event at Brownwood Hotel

The Opera Club of The Villages Vice President Geri Dempsey has announced plans for the Orchid Gala, a fundraiser scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa.

“This collaboration with Villagers for Veterans, should be a stellar night raising funds for both the Harold Schwartz Music Scholarship Program and Villagers For Veterans,” Dempsey said. Entertainment will be provided by Bill Doherty, who has invited Broadway’s Grant Norman to headline the dazzling show including Victoria Sexton and Scotty Thomas, performing Broadway Show tunes.

Kathleen Kane will be the emcee for the evening. In addition to cocktails on the patio, dinner and entertainment, there will be a silent and live auction. Tickets are available by contacting Marie Bogdonoff (516) 220-5068 or at www.villagesforveterans.org.