89.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, June 26, 2022
type here...

Opera Club and Villagers for Veterans to join forces in event at Brownwood Hotel

By Staff Report

The Opera Club of The Villages Vice President Geri Dempsey has announced plans for the Orchid Gala, a fundraiser scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa.

“This  collaboration with Villagers for Veterans, should be a stellar night raising funds for both the Harold Schwartz Music Scholarship Program and Villagers For Veterans,” Dempsey said. Entertainment will be provided by Bill Doherty, who has invited Broadway’s Grant Norman to headline the dazzling  show including Victoria Sexton and Scotty Thomas, performing Broadway Show tunes.

Kathleen Kane will be the emcee for the evening. In addition to cocktails on the patio, dinner and entertainment, there will be a silent and live auction. Tickets are available by contacting Marie Bogdonoff (516) 220-5068 or at www.villagesforveterans.org.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Leave the little white crosses alone!

A Bailey Ridge Villas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says we need to leave the little white crosses alone.

Wait until it happens in your family

A Village of Hacienda South resident, reacting to the recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, offers her thoughts. Read her Letter to the Editor.

There was no voter fraud

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident maintains there was no voter fraud in the 2020 election. In a Letter to the Editor, he suggests Trumpers should get over it.

‘2,000 Mules’ movie provides proof that 2020 election was stolen

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident contends the “2,000 Mules” movie provides proof that 2020 election was stolen.

$127,000+ contributed to John Temple campaign

A Villager who is part of Fair Government for Sumter points out that the House candidate John Temple, who hopes to succeed Brett Hage in Tallahassee, has collected $127,000 in campaign donations. Could the money trail lead to the Developer's Political Machine?

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos