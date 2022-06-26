Parkwood woman lands back in jail after violating probation in Starbucks arrest

A Villages of Parkwood woman landed back behind bars last week after violating her probation in a 2020 arrest at Starbucks at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.

A warrant for the arrest of 36-year-old Lucy Bee Gallentine had been issued after it was determined in May that she had violated her probation, according to Sumter County Court records.

She was released Wednesday from the Sumter County Detention Center after being booked there the previous day on the probation violation. She is due back in court July 28 for a violation of probation arraignment.

In 2021, she lost her driver’s license for six months and was placed on probation for one year after pleading no contest to a charge of driving under the influence.

The Pittsburgh, Pa. native was originally arrested Oct. 8, 2020 after she was discovered sleeping at 1:20 a.m. in a silver 2019 Kia Sorento parked in the drive-through lane at Starbucks. She was “slumped over leaning on the driver’s door, passed out,” according to the arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The keys were in the ignition and the vehicle was running. A deputy had to knock on the window several times before Gallentine woke up. Gallentine said she had gone to the CVS Pharmacy to pick up medication for her son and then went to Starbucks at 9:30 p.m. to pick up an order for herself and her daughter.

“She said she saw an employee through the drive-thru window, waiting on her order, got tired of waiting, and fell asleep,” the arrest report said. Gallentine admitted she had taken prescription clonazepam. She appeared to be lethargic and her speech was slurred. A deputy “could smell the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath.” She agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises and when the deputy tried to describe how to perform the exercises, “she stated she knew how to do the field sobriety exercises because her dad was a constable (police officer) in Pennsylvania,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report. Gallentine, who kicked off her flip flops and attempted to complete the exercises barefoot, could not maintain her balance. Gallentine provided breath samples that registered .075 and .079 blood alcohol content. She also submitted a urine sample.