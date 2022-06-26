89.7 F
The Villages
Sunday, June 26, 2022
Villager found passed out in golf cart after leaving square sentenced on DUI charge

By Staff Report
John Randall Erb
John Randall Erb

A Villager who was found passed out in his golf cart after leaving Spanish Springs Town Square earlier this year has been sentenced on a charge of driving under the influence.

John Randall Erb, 68, of the Village of Summerhill, was found in his running golf cart at about 11 p.m. May 23 in the parking lot of the Summerhill pool, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Biloxi, Miss., native said he had been on his way home from Spanish Springs Town Square and “appeared to be confused how he had ended up passed out in his golf cart,” a deputy wrote in the arrest report. Erb performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .191 and 198 blood alcohol content.

Earlier this month in Sumter County Court, Erb pleaded no contest to the DUI charge. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

