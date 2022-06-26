86.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, June 26, 2022
Wait until it happens in your family

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The very people, mostly Republicans, that said the government has no right to make us wear masks stood up and went against a woman’s right to do with her body as she sees fit. Who is going to pay for all these unwanted children? Who is going to pay for MENTAL HEALTH for these women who could not for whatever reason did not want to have this child? If you don’t have an answer to that question, I do. We ALL are now going to support an already overwhelmed foster children’s program, food stamps, welfare, early child learning schools and the list goes on.
When is enough going to be enough? Why is the USA so hell bent on controlling us like this? If you think it will stop here, you are seriously wrong. Now women will have no choice to go to place again that are not equipped to perform such procedures. So when women start dying from this who is going to stand up and say WE WERE WRONG. Wait until it happens in your family, then you will see things differently, but it will be too late.
Please think about this on the next election. I for one will be voting out people who think they know how I should live.

Janet Walden
Village of Hacienda South

 

