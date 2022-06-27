Janice Elaine Kirtley, 75, passed away unexpectedly June 13, 2022, at The Villages Regional hospital. She was born July 15, 1945, in Los Angeles, CA, the daughter of James Currie and Madeline Annarella.

Jan was not a scholar but had a PHD in family life. She married Charles Neal Kirtley, on May 1, 1970. They were married for 41 years until Charles passed away unexpectedly in 2011. She was a member of several clubs in The Villages to include the singles club and bocci.

She is survived by her sons James (Daryl), Brian, and Doug (Marizza); five grandchildren, Paul, Janna, Andrew, Jaken, and Ethan; one great grandchild Angel; and her brother, Russel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Christine.

A service of remembrance will be held Friday, July 1, 2022 11:00 AM, at BALDWIN BROTHERS Funeral & Cremation Society-Spanish Springs, 1008 Bichara Boulevard, The Villages, FL 32159. Those who wish to remember Jan in a special way may contribute gifts in her memory to Leesburg Human Society, 41250 Emeralda Island Road, Leesburg, FL 34788.