81.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 27, 2022
type here...

Janice Elaine Kirtley

By Staff Report
Janice Elaine Kirtley
Janice Elaine Kirtley

Janice Elaine Kirtley, 75, passed away unexpectedly June 13, 2022, at The Villages Regional hospital. She was born July 15, 1945, in Los Angeles, CA, the daughter of James Currie and Madeline Annarella.

Jan was not a scholar but had a PHD in family life. She married Charles Neal Kirtley, on May 1, 1970. They were married for 41 years until Charles passed away unexpectedly in 2011. She was a member of several clubs in The Villages to include the singles club and bocci.

She is survived by her sons James (Daryl), Brian, and Doug (Marizza); five grandchildren, Paul, Janna, Andrew, Jaken, and Ethan; one great grandchild Angel; and her brother, Russel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Christine.

A service of remembrance will be held Friday, July 1, 2022 11:00 AM, at BALDWIN BROTHERS Funeral & Cremation Society-Spanish Springs, 1008 Bichara Boulevard, The Villages, FL 32159. Those who wish to remember Jan in a special way may contribute gifts in her memory to Leesburg Human Society, 41250 Emeralda Island Road, Leesburg, FL 34788.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Welcome to Sharia Law in the United States

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident reacts to the U.S. Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade.

Leave the little white crosses alone!

A Bailey Ridge Villas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says we need to leave the little white crosses alone.

Wait until it happens in your family

A Village of Hacienda South resident, reacting to the recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, offers her thoughts. Read her Letter to the Editor.

There was no voter fraud

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident maintains there was no voter fraud in the 2020 election. In a Letter to the Editor, he suggests Trumpers should get over it.

‘2,000 Mules’ movie provides proof that 2020 election was stolen

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident contends the “2,000 Mules” movie provides proof that 2020 election was stolen.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos