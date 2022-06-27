Martin Adrian Gouzie, 75, of Lady Lake, Florida, passed away suddenly after a brief illness on June 11th, 2022, at a health care ER in FL. He was born in South Portland, Maine November 25, 1946, son of the late Helen (Crangle) Gouzie and Adrian Gouzie.

“Marty” is survived by his brother, Michael Gouzie (Patricia), of Gales Ferry, Connecticut and his sister, Mary Ann Hurd (Craig) of Southern Shores, North Carolina, as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins in the Portland and Westbrook area.

Marty was born and raised in South Portland, Maine and graduated from South Portland High School class of 1964. He continued his education at the University of Maine, Portland earning his ABA in Business Administration, his BA in Psychology, his MS in Counselor Education and his ADN in Nursing from Southern Maine Technical College. He was elected to the Non-Scholastic Sophomore Owl Society at the University of Maine, Portland and received a full scholarship to the University of Graduate School of Nursing in Gorham Maine.

Throughout his years in the Health Field, Marty worked as a Social Worker in Portland as a Regional Coordinator in the Maine State Bureau of Mental Health in Cumberland County, and was Co-Founder of the Amity Center for the Mentally Ill of Maine. He was a Psychiatric Nurse at the Portsmouth Pavilion in New Hampshire, and a Duel Diagnosis Nurse with Maine’s Medical Center’s Access Team. He retired as a Registered Nurse after serving in several elder care medical facilities in Florida.

Marty “Lived Life His Way”. He loved the lakes of Maine and spent summers with his nieces and nephews, patiently teaching them to water ski on Little Sebago Lake. He later lived at Breakwater Spring Point condominiums in South Portland where he enjoyed exploring the islands of Casco Bay on his motor yacht while teaching his nephew how to catch multiple mackerel on a single line.

Marty cherished the simple pleasures in life especially those found outdoors. He was an avid tennis player and loved listening to music. His friends and family, enjoyed his sense of humor, his passion for the medical health field, desire to help others, his love for cats and “any team playing against the Patriots!”

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in his name to your local SPCA or animal shelter of choice.