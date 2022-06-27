89.8 F
The Villages
Monday, June 27, 2022
Missouri man arrested after alleged attack on woman at Motel 6 in Wildwood

By Staff Report
Scott McManigal
Scott McManigal

A Missouri man was arrested after an alleged attack on a woman at Motel 6 in Wildwood.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 1:29 a.m. Sunday to the motel on State Road 44 where they found a woman in the outside parking lot, according to an arrest report. She said she had been in a room standing at the foot of a bed when 60-year-old Scott McManigal of Harrisonville, Mo., kicked her in the face. She had suffered a small cut to the upper lip.

McManigal was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

