Missouri man arrested after alleged attack on woman at Motel 6 in Wildwood

A Missouri man was arrested after an alleged attack on a woman at Motel 6 in Wildwood.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 1:29 a.m. Sunday to the motel on State Road 44 where they found a woman in the outside parking lot, according to an arrest report. She said she had been in a room standing at the foot of a bed when 60-year-old Scott McManigal of Harrisonville, Mo., kicked her in the face. She had suffered a small cut to the upper lip.

McManigal was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.