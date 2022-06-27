81.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 27, 2022
type here...

Patrick Lee Miller

By Staff Report
Patrick Lee Miller
Patrick Lee Miller

Patrick Lee Miller went home to his Father in heaven on June 15, 2022. Patrick is survived by his loving family. His wife, Jackie and his children Kathleen, John, Christopher, Lori, and Leslie. Also, his grandchildren Rebecca, Alexandra, Jessica, Elise, Audrey, and Liam. He is preceded in death by his parents – father John Miller and mother Lucile Carland Miller of Kansas City, Missouri.

Patrick earned a master’s degree in English and worked in academia for many years. He finished his career at Tampa Electric Company as Director of Strategic Planning. He retired in 2002.

Patrick was a wonderful family man and a loving father and grandfather. He had a brilliant and ever curious mind, and was a mentor and inspiration to many others who were fortunate enough to cross paths with him. Patrick enjoyed using his free time in retirement to become a published author, play golf, and cherish carefree days in the sun with his soul mate Jackie. He will be missed dearly by family and friends, and will be remembered as a loving, selfless, giving man of great integrity and faith.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for July 1, 2022, at 11:00 am. at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home, 3990 E SR 44, Wildwood, Florida.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Welcome to Sharia Law in the United States

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident reacts to the U.S. Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade.

Leave the little white crosses alone!

A Bailey Ridge Villas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says we need to leave the little white crosses alone.

Wait until it happens in your family

A Village of Hacienda South resident, reacting to the recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, offers her thoughts. Read her Letter to the Editor.

There was no voter fraud

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident maintains there was no voter fraud in the 2020 election. In a Letter to the Editor, he suggests Trumpers should get over it.

‘2,000 Mules’ movie provides proof that 2020 election was stolen

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Charlotte resident contends the “2,000 Mules” movie provides proof that 2020 election was stolen.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos