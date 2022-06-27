Patrick Lee Miller went home to his Father in heaven on June 15, 2022. Patrick is survived by his loving family. His wife, Jackie and his children Kathleen, John, Christopher, Lori, and Leslie. Also, his grandchildren Rebecca, Alexandra, Jessica, Elise, Audrey, and Liam. He is preceded in death by his parents – father John Miller and mother Lucile Carland Miller of Kansas City, Missouri.

Patrick earned a master’s degree in English and worked in academia for many years. He finished his career at Tampa Electric Company as Director of Strategic Planning. He retired in 2002.

Patrick was a wonderful family man and a loving father and grandfather. He had a brilliant and ever curious mind, and was a mentor and inspiration to many others who were fortunate enough to cross paths with him. Patrick enjoyed using his free time in retirement to become a published author, play golf, and cherish carefree days in the sun with his soul mate Jackie. He will be missed dearly by family and friends, and will be remembered as a loving, selfless, giving man of great integrity and faith.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for July 1, 2022, at 11:00 am. at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home, 3990 E SR 44, Wildwood, Florida.