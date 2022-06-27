89.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 27, 2022
type here...

Section of Marsh Bend Trail near DeLuna postal station to be closed for pipe repairs

By Staff Report

A section of Marsh Bend Trail near the Village of DeLuna postal station and pool will be closed for storm pipe repairs for  approximately two weeks.

This map shows where the work will be taking place
This map shows where the work will be taking place.

For more information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Charlie Crist is a political chameleon

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has some harsh words for gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist.

Every generation has faced its share of challenges

A Village of Mallory Square resident remembers growing up in the 1960s. He believes every generation has faced its share of challenges. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Little white crosses are not lawn ornaments

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident contends a little white cross is not a lawn ornament.

Welcome to Sharia Law in the United States

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident reacts to the U.S. Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade.

Leave the little white crosses alone!

A Bailey Ridge Villas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says we need to leave the little white crosses alone.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos