Trucker who failed to show up at Georgia destination found and arrested at Pilot in Wildwood

A trucker who failed to show up at his destination in Georgia was found and arrested at the Pilot service center on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to a welfare check at about 2 p.m. Sunday at Pilot where they found the 2021 Mack truck bearing Tennessee license plates. It was towing a 53-foot tandem trailer bearing Georgia license plates.

The keys were in the ignition and the driver was identified as 60-year-old John Paul Raimer of Inverness, according to an arrest report from the sheriff’s office. There was a Natural Ice beer in the truck and a second Natural Ice beer can on the ground just outside the driver’s door. Raimer refused to get out of the truck. He was physically removed from the truck and placed on the ground by deputies.

Raimer refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and refused to submit to a breath test.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.