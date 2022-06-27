89.8 F
The Villages
Monday, June 27, 2022
Village of Valle Verde resident suspected in multiple area burglaries

By Meta Minton
Terence Freeman
Terence Freeman Jr.
Tyler Fayconsolo
Tyler Fayconsolo

A Village of Valle Verde resident suspected in multiple area burglaries was arrested after he was tracked by local law enforcement.

Tyler Fayconsolo, 23, of 156 Palermo Place, was arrested early Saturday morning along with 18-year-old Terence Freeman Jr. of Leesburg on charges of burglary and prowling. The pair had been suspected of burglaries in Marion County and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office had placed a tracker on their red 2004 Chrysler Sebring. Marion County deputies were working along with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office when the vehicle was tracked to the Clermont area where Fayconsolo and Freeman attempted to burglarize vehicles.

Fayconsolo, a native of New York, was the driver of the vehicle, according to the report. He was taken into custody and booked on $21,000 bond at the Lake County Jail. Freeman’s bond was also set at $21,000.

