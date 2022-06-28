Fireworks are a Fourth of July tradition

When I was young in New Jersey, fireworks were illegal! You could not purchase them. You couldn’t use them. You definitely didn’t want to get caught with them, or you would be fined severely! So they said. Usually, when my hometown men in blue saw you setting off recreational explosives, they would just give you a warning and confiscate anything you had. Rumor has it, our town used all the illegal materials in their encore at their yearly July 4th extravaganza.

In Florida, however, fireworks are not only legal, but you can buy them at roadside stands all over the sunshine state during the holidays. Brick-and-mortar firework shops also make it easy to access fireworks year-round.

When Joe and I moved to Lake County to raise our family in Tavares, the July 4th celebrations at Wooten Park became our fondest tradition. We enjoyed watching the parade and walking through the festival. All the food, games, music, and crafters. Not to mention the spectacular, light-up-the-sky, musically choreographed firework display.

Joey and I got engaged on the 4th of July at Epcot Center, so it’s always been a special day for us. When our younger daughter Makenzie Rae decided to be born over a week early, on July 3rd, we started a new tradition. Back then, my yard was packed with kids running around everywhere, swimming, eating, and playing all day – ending it all with our own spectacular fireworks display. My husband Joey was skilled at filling the night’s sky with bright flashes of color while creating enough noise to echo through the entire neighborhood.

I’ll never forget one year our neighbor Miss Harriet called the police during our party. The sun had just set, and everyone was scattered along my driveway and front yard. Joey had his old metal drum on the sidewalk with a four-foot PVC pipe sticking out of it. Behind him was our red Radio Flyer wagon stuffed with several boxes of mixed fireworks. Bottle rockets, Roman candles, fountains, Catherine wheels, cakes, sparklers, pop-its, firecrackers. One giant assorted box was not nearly enough for my pyromaniac hubby. He had to buy several different variety kits to spice things up.

Unfortunately, we learned that although fireworks are legal to buy and use in Lake County, they are not permitted to be shot off unsupervised on city streets. As a police car pulled onto our road, Joey quickly tried camouflaging his cannon, assuming the officer was coming to tell us to cease and desist. Instead, he pulled up in front of our 93-year-old BFF’s house across the street.

Joey and I rushed over to see what was going on. The officer, a friend of ours, said Miss Harriet called in about a possible intruder. She told dispatch that she heard odd noises on her roof and back porch. Unaware of the true nature of the disturbance, Joey walked over with him to ensure everything was all right and Miss Harriet was safe. I went home to tell everyone what was happening and to look for unwanted guests lurking around.

When Joey returned, we realized what had happened. It turns out it was not an intruder, it was our firework shells landing on her property. Although she was at our home earlier that day to

celebrate with us, she was unaware of the evening plans. Her bedroom is towards the back of her house, so she did not notice the flashes of light coming from our side of the road. She only heard the pitter-patter of casings landing on her tin roof.

Luckily, our buddy simply suggested to Joey that he finish up whatever was left in the wagon and carefully clean everything up. By now, everyone was anxious to see what Joey had up his sleeve. Even Miss Harriet positioned herself comfortably in her recliner chair in front of her picture window. Then, Joey safely set off his magnificent firework display while law enforcement casually supervised from his squad car.

We never had an issue after that year. Miss Harriet knew to stay awake a little later on the 3rd of July. This way, her loud and crazy Addams Family-like neighbors won’t frighten her with their shenanigans.

The best part about our pre-Fourth of July celebration was that we made tie-dyed T-shirts as our favor at Makenzie Rae’s birthday parties. The next day while strolling around town at the festival, we could easily pick out all of our besties sporting the red, white, and blue creations I helped them make. Good times for all – except all the unhappy, howling dogs throughout the neighborhood.

Laugh on. Peace Out!

Lisa DeMarco is a columnist for Villages-News.com