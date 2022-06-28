James “Cy” Morgan passed away peacefully, Tuesday, June 22, 2022, surrounded by family members at his home in The Villages, Florida.

Cy was born July 1937 in Wooster, Ohio to James J. and Miriam E. (Miller) Morgan. He was a 1955 graduate of Wooster High School and a 1959 graduate of The University of Oklahoma. Cy spent his entire working career in the Ohio Oil and Gas Industry; 52 of those years with the Burtner Morgan Stephens Co (BMS Drilling), Morgan Pennington, Inc, and Franklin Gas and Oil, all of Wooster. He was an active member and past president (1982-83) of the Ohio Oil and Gas Association and a 2002 inductee into its Hall of Fame. He was also involved at the national level with The Independent Producers Association of America (IPAA), and was awarded Senior Member Status with the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE). Additionally, he served as president of the Wooster High School Booster Club; was Chairman of the Board of Directors at Wayne Savings in Wooster; and was a board member of Providence Bank in Winter Haven, Florida. He was an avid pilot and Lake Erie boater and enjoyed fishing and history. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason and enjoyed homes in West Jefferson, North Carolina and The Villages, Florida.

Cy married Judith K. Mann in 1988, she survives. He is also survived by his three children from his first marriage; Deanna (Mark) Osbahr of Little River, South Carolina; James C. “Cy” (Dena) Morgan III of Wooster, Ohio and Miriam Stokes of Wooster, Ohio; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: Sumter County Animal Services, 819 CR 529, Lake Panasoffkee, FL 33538.