James Edward Thomson, 76 of The Villages, FL passed away Monday, June 20, 2022. He was born Saturday, July 21, 1945 in Peoria, IL to William Parker and Virginia Caroline (nee Wieland) Thomson.

James graduated High School in Peoria, IL where he met the love of his life, Jean Anne Chumney, who he married on Saturday, September 19, 1964. He received a football scholarship and attended United States Military Academy West Point. After which he began working for Caterpillar where he was transferred to Sao Paulo, Brazil for 8 yrs. and Greenville, SC for 3 yrs. Eventually retiring after 40 yrs. He and Jean moved to The Villages, FL in 2005 where they have remained.

James attended Village View Church, he was a sports fanatic, and he transferred that passion to his two sons and daughter. He also enjoyed being involved in his kid’s sports programs as he guided and coached them. His other passions were dancing, reading and crossword puzzles.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Jean Anne Thomson; sons: James Scott Thomson and Chad Edward (Monique Torres) Thomson; daughter, Jill Mason; sister, Judith Harper; grandchildren: Brett, Megan, Jacqueline, Sophia, and Caden; sister-in-law, Lillie Snell; and brother-in-laws: Gordon Chumney and Mike McIntyre.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in James’s name may be made to American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org or American Heart Association at www.heart.org.