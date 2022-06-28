83.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
By Staff Report
Leslie “Sandy” O’Sullivan Crowley, 88, of Summerfield, FL went to be with the Lord on June, 2022 at his home. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Crowley, father to three children, three grandchildren and two great grand children. His joyful smile, playful spirit and unwavering love and devotion to his faith forever touched us all.

Les was born August 27, 1933 in Waterloo, Iowa, a son of the late Robert Henry Crowley and Goldie Jewell Lemon. Les spent much of his childhood working on various farms in Iowa through foster care.

Leslie served in the Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict, and met his wife Shirley while stationed in Oceanside, CA. After serving his country, Les and Shirley returned to her native Buffalo, NY where Les earned his Accounting Degree from Buffalo University. He started his career with TRW in Buffalo, NY and later was appointed Comptroller of TRW Wendt-Sonis in Rogers, AR from 1964 till 1986.

Surviving family members include one son, Dennis Crowley, two daughters, Debra Jernigan (Crowley), and Daphne Herrington (Crowley); grandson David Jernigan; granddaughters, Rachel Vinson and Amber Gray, and 2 great granddaughters Kaylee Jernigan and Ashley Jernigan.

In addition to his parents, Les was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Shirley Louise Parton; 3 brothers, 4 sisters, 7 half brothers, and 5 half sisters.

A private memorial service will be held in Dallas TX on July 30th. Les will be buried with his wife Shirley in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

