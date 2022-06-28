Nancy Dodge Idell of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully at home on June 19, 2022.

Nancy was born in Baltimore, Maryland on October 13, 1944, to the late Keith and Nancy Denton Dodge and graduated from Abington High School in Abington, Pennsylvania in 1962. It is here where she dated Chad Idell. They connected again in college and discussed marriage, but what Chad describes as his greatest blunder, he “let her get away”. Luckily, they reconnected in 2009 and married in 2013.

In 1965, Nancy graduated from Marjorie Webster College in Washington D.C. and later worked in a department store as a buyer. Here, she met and married the father of her daughters, Paige, and Heather. Nancy and the girls went on to live throughout the country and abroad.

Nancy always enjoyed living life to the fullest! She was blessed to have been able to travel extensively throughout the world. She was an avid reader and lover of books and volunteered at the local library in The Villages. She was also a fierce defender of animal rights. Nancy had several dogs throughout her life, including Buckie, her beloved rescue dachshund, who was her companion until her passing.

Nancy loved history and volunteered at the historical society in Wilton, CT. She also spent many years researching and documenting her family history. She loved art, music, cooking, fashion, decorating, laughing, and dancing, all of which she could incorporate into one of her famous gatherings and holiday celebrations!

As a breast cancer survivor, Nancy told her family & friends she was able to enjoy 19 additional years of life and had no regrets at the end of her life.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Keith and Nancy Dodge, and brother, Dean Dodge of Franklin, NC.

Nancy was blessed to have a large and loving family and is survived by husband, Chad Idell, and his family; daughters, Paige Robison (Chuck) of Kennesaw, Georgia, and Heather Flanagan Bobbett (Mike) of Snohomish, Washington; siblings, Mark Dodge (Teresa), Craig Dodge, and sister-in law Diane Dodge; grandchildren Craig (Michelle), Kyle (Kim), and Keith (Rosa) Robison, Sydney Robison May (Stephen), and Jackson & Devin Bobbett; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Mathew, Charles “Chuckie” Robison, and the soon to be baby boy of Sydney and Stephen May. She is also survived by her aunt Phoebe Denton Plunkett, nephews & niece Ryan, Travis, & Dean Dodge, and Jessica Ward, as well as many other family members and longtime friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on August 6th at 1:00PM at Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center. The family request that guests attending wear bright colors to truly celebrate Nancy’s life.

In lieu of flowers, please celebrate Nancy’s life with a Memorial gift to the ASPCA.