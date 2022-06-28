83.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Richard Vernon Whetzel

By Staff Report

Richard Vernon Whetzel (98) of The Villages, Florida, passed away on 06/21/2022.

Richard was a WWII Veteran of the Army Paratroopers. One of his treasured experiences in life was the Honor Flight and the respect they received. He was very deeply involved in his worship of the Lord and Bible study. Funeral arrangements are being prepared by Heirs Baxley.

There will be no memorials or funeral services. Richard will be interned at Mt. Comfort Cemetery in Alexandria, VA. If anyone would like to make contributions in his memory, please donate to villageshonorflight.org – Then Click donations.

