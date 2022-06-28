Robert Hammer

Robert (Bob) Hammer, age 76, died after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer on June 14, 2022 in the Villages, Florida. Born in Chicago, IL to the late Thore and Virginia Hammer.

Bob is survived by his loving wife Diane, of 53 years, his daughters Laura (Tim) Brown of Lebanon, Ohio and Lisa (Jason) Miriello of Ponte Vedra, Florida. He will be dearly missed by his four grandchildren, Kaylyn and Allyson Brown and Evan and Nate Miriello. He is also survived by brother Don (Shari) Hammer of Brunswick, Georgia and sister-in-laws Corliss (deceased – Jerry) Manuel of Hilton Head, South Carolina and Karen (deceased – Gary) Rieman of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Upon graduation from Xavier University, Bob was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He served in Vietnam from 1969-1970. He was awarded the Silver Star and the Bronze Star.

Bob was a paper and packaging salesman in the Dayton/Cincinnati area for over forty years. During that time, he made many special relationships with customers and business associates. His wit and humor contributed to his successful career.

He was a great family man, always enjoying his daughters and their activities. He also enjoyed the many hours that he spent coaching and refereeing soccer.

Later in life, he discovered the game of Pickleball. In his years of playing in Ohio and the Villages he met many special friends. He would often joke about his pickleball addiction as he could be found at the courts playing, officiating, or teaching others the game every day.

Bob was always willing to help others. His favorite volunteer job was being a Guardian on the Villages Honor Flight. He just completed his eighth flight as a Guardian in April. It was a joy for him to be with other veterans and being able to honor their service to our country.

A funeral mass is scheduled for July 8, 2022 at 11:00am at St. Henry Church in Dayton, Ohio. All are invited to a Celebration of Bob’s Life immediately following at Yankee Trace Golf Club, 10000 Yankee Street, Centerville, OH. Burial will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Bob’s name to Villages Honor Flight, PO Box 490, Lady Lake, FL 32158-0490.