Sheila Dzieman, formerly of Lady Lake, FL, passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Oxford, Florida. She was 81. Born in Boston, Massachusetts on June 6, 1940, Sheila lived a full and vibrant life. She was the second of six children born to Ellen (Donovan) and Michael J. Whelton, Jr. Although considered a shy child, she graduated early from Matignon High School in Cambridge, Massachusetts in May 1957. Sheila went on to pursue her dream of becoming an elementary school teacher when she completed her Bachelor’s in Education from the State College at Boston in May 1961. Sheila was a dedicated and well-loved teacher for over 30 years. First teaching Kindergarten in the Revere (Massachusetts) Public Schools, Sheila landed her dream job teaching Kindergarten and then first grade at Bancroft School in the Andover (Massachusetts) Public Schools. After her retirement, she found tremendous joy as a substitute teacher at The Villages Charter School in Florida.

Sheila was drawn to performing and commanded the stage. Gifted with a beautiful singing voice, she sang in church and in school choirs prior to joining the Sweet Adelines. With a group of other talented women, she traveled throughout New England and the Mid Atlantic to compete. During this time, she also traveled around the globe.

On November 24, 1985, Sheila married the love of her life, Edward J. Dzieman, Sr. after a brief engagement. They purchased their first home in Tewksbury, Massachusetts and within a year moved to Litchfield, New Hampshire to a beautiful colonial home. In 1997, Sheila and Ed announced their retirement, sold their beautiful, furnished home. and moved to The Villages. In The Villages, the Dziemans quickly made a myriad of friends from all over the United States, Canada, and the UK. They golfed, participated in local parades and BBQs, joined a variety of clubs, and hosted elaborate dinner parties. Sheila’s star shone in the The Villages’ music community. Sheila commanded the stage, whether singing alone or as part of an ensemble. She sang with the Show Time Singers, at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, and all around the community. In 2004, she finally brought her talents to the theater, when she was cast in the role of Sargent Sarah Brown in the Savannah Center’s production of “Guys and Dolls.” Sheila was a natural. Her dream was fully realized in 2005, when she was cast as the charming Eliza Doolittle in the Savannah Center’s production of “My Fair Lady.” She was cast perfectly and had never looked more beautiful nor sounded better. How did she ever pull off that Cockney accent, as a born and raised New Englander?

Sheila’s heart was broken, when Edward predeceased her in February 2007 following a lengthy battle with cancer. Despite her broken heart, Sheila further immersed herself in The Villages Community. She continued to substitute teach, attend any and all performances of local and visiting shows and musicians, participate in her monthly cooking clubs, travel to see family and friends, and of course, to perform herself in and around the Villages. In 2015, Sheila took a huge step when she adopted her beloved, Kody, from a local animal shelter.

Sheila is survived by her sister, Kathleen Whelton of Bexley, OH; her nieces, Amy Whelton (Peter Lasaga) of Hoboken, NJ; Kaitlin L’Italien (Adam Ross) of Bexley, OH, Lisa Francis of Methuen, MA, Laura Macione (Justin) of Wrentham, MA, and Karissa L’Italien of Rancho Santa Fe, CA; her nephews, Michael Whelton of Vermont, Daniel Whelton (Carole) of Bedford, MA, Andrew Whelton (Margaret) of West Lafayette, IN, Ryan Whelton (Jill) of Land of Lakes, FL, and Jason L’Italien (Jacqueline) of Northford, CT. In addition to Edward and her parents, Sheila was predeceased by her brothers, Michael, Thomas, Paul, and Richard Whelton and her nephew, Stephen Whelton. Sheila leaves behind numerous grandnieces and grandnephews, her beloved Sisters-in-Law, and her cherished pup, Kody, who still misses her dearly.

Memorial Services will be held at Saint Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, Florida on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 8:30 AM. To follow at 2:00 PM there will be a Celebration of life at La Hacienda Recreation Center 1200 Avenida Central Lady Lake FL 32159. Sheila will be placed to rest alongside her love, Edward at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences please visit: www.bankspagetheus.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Sheila to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.