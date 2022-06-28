Villager served wrong type of chicken allegedly attacks employee at senior living facility

A Villager who was apparently served the wrong type of chicken landed in jail after allegedly attacking an employee at a senior living facility.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 5:30 p.m. Monday to Sumter Senior Living on County Road 466A after 79-year-old Karen Elaine Linder attacked the server in an “employees only” section of the dining hall at the facility, according to an arrest report.

Lindner, who previously lived in the Village of Pennecamp before selling her home in the Azalea Villas in 2017, got into “a disagreement about the type of chicken which she was served and that it was the wrong type,” the arrest report said.

Linder, who stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, was apparently so irate she followed the staffer to the kitchen area and “pushed her with both of her hands.” There were several witnesses who verified the employee’s version of events.

When deputies arrived at Sumter Senior Living, formerly Sumter Grand, the Michigan native was placed in hand restraints and put into the back of a patrol car. She was transported to the Sumter County Detention Center where she was booked on a charge of battery. She was later released on her own recognizance.