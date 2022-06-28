93 F
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Where are the complaints about the Trump flags?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I firmly agree that it is silly to continue to cause trouble about these simple crosses, since nobody is complaining about the Trump flags flying on the same flagpole as our American flag. Also, what about the “Let’s Go Brandon” signs and the “F*** Biden” signs and flags. What happened to our “Christianity and kindness?” We do have deed restrictions and nobody seems to enforce them. If we are going after white crosses, I say we shut down all the other violations!

Rita Dirksing
Village of Briar Meadow

 

