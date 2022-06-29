Former Properties of The Villages sales rep satisfies judgment after trying to compete against former boss

A former Properties of The Villages sales representative has satisfied a judgment against her after attempting to sell real estate in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown in competition with her former boss.

Angie Taylor was lured away from Properties of The Villages in 2020 and joined Jason Kranz and Christopher Day, former top producers for Properties of The Villages, who broke away in December 2019 to form KD Premier Realty. The Villages filed a lawsuit against their former sales representatives, claiming they were in violation of an independent contractor agreement they had signed, promising not to sell real estate in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown for a period of 24 months after their departure.

The battle culminated in a federal trial in 2020 in which Judge James Moody sided with The Villages.

Taylor’s mother, Jan Hickerson, also sold for Properties of The Villages. She was originally named in the lawsuit, but settled out of court with Properties of The Villages ahead of the trial.