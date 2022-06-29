89 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
type here...

Former Properties of The Villages sales rep satisfies judgment after trying to compete against former boss

By Meta Minton

A former Properties of The Villages sales representative has satisfied a judgment against her after attempting to sell real estate in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown in competition with her former boss.

Angie Taylor was lured away from Properties of The Villages in 2020 and joined Jason Kranz and Christopher Day, former top producers for Properties of The Villages, who broke away in December 2019 to form KD Premier Realty. The Villages filed a lawsuit against their former sales representatives, claiming they were in violation of an independent contractor agreement they had signed, promising not to sell real estate in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown for a period of 24 months after their departure.

The battle culminated in a federal trial in 2020 in which Judge James Moody sided with The Villages.

Taylor’s mother, Jan Hickerson, also sold for Properties of The Villages. She was originally named in the lawsuit, but settled out of court with Properties of The Villages ahead of the trial.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We should never let a few make decisions for the majority

A Village of Mira Mesa resident revives some memories of local history and contends that we should never let a few make decisions for the majority. Read her Letter to the Editor.

You may be surprised by the cost of the new proposed fire district

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says you may be surprised by the cost of the new proposed fire district.

We should be allowed to face our accusers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident says we should be able to face our accusers when it comes to deed compliance in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Where are the complaints about the Trump flags?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident wonders why little white crosses are targeted as Trump flags and “Let’s Go Brandon” signs are ignored.

Abortion rights and the U.S. Supreme Court

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his opinion on the U.S. Supreme Court and the recent Roe v. Wade decision.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos